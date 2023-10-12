Afya (AFYA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Afya (AFYA) ended the recent trading session at $15.43, demonstrating a -1.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

Shares of the medical education company have depreciated by 5.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Afya in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 13, 2023. On that day, Afya is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $143.68 million, showing a 29.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $595.41 million, representing changes of +21.62% and +31.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Afya. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Afya possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Afya is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.37.

It is also worth noting that AFYA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Schools industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.75.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFYA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

