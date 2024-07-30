Is Afya (AFYA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Afya (AFYA). AFYA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.88 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.01. Over the past 52 weeks, AFYA's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.02 and as low as 9.01, with a median of 10.98.

AFYA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AFYA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.24. AFYA's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.57, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for AFYA is its P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AFYA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.60. Over the past year, AFYA's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 2.18.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Afya is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AFYA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

