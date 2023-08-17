Afya (AFYA) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Afya (AFYA) closed the most recent trading day at $14.57, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical education company had lost 6.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Afya as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.57 million, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $602.16 million, which would represent changes of +15.32% and +33.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Afya is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Afya has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.68.

It is also worth noting that AFYA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Schools industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

