Afya (AFYA) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Afya (AFYA) closed at $15.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical education company had lost 1.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Afya will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 28, 2023. On that day, Afya is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.57 million, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

AFYA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $602.16 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.32% and +33.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Afya is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Afya is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.27, so we one might conclude that Afya is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AFYA's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Schools stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

