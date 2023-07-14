Afya (AFYA) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Afya (AFYA) closed at $15.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical education company had gained 15.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Afya will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.57 million, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

AFYA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $575.38 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.83% and +27.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.9% higher within the past month. Afya is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Afya currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.

Meanwhile, AFYA's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AFYA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.