Afya (AFYA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Afya (AFYA) closed at $16.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical education company had gained 4.04% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Afya will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $143.68 million, indicating a 29.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $573.08 million, indicating changes of +12.61% and +26.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Afya. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Afya currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Afya is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.29.

One should further note that AFYA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AFYA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

