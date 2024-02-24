Afya (AFYA) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 23.54

The average one-year price target for Afya (NasdaqGS:AFYA) has been revised to 23.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 22.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 26.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.78% from the latest reported closing price of 19.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afya. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFYA is 0.33%, an increase of 30.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 16,512K shares. The put/call ratio of AFYA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,277K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,366K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 23.88% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,433K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,808K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 18.36% over the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 962K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 806K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Afya Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

