Afya (AFYA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Afya (AFYA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.05, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical education company had gained 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Afya will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Afya is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.68 million, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

AFYA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $595.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.51% and +31.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower. Afya is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Afya currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.8, so we one might conclude that Afya is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that AFYA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Schools was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

