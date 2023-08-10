Afya (AFYA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Afya (AFYA) closed at $15.52, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical education company had gained 2.82% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Afya as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.57 million, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $602.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.32% and +33.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Afya currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Afya has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.67.

We can also see that AFYA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AFYA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

