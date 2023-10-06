Afya (AFYA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Afya (AFYA) reached $14.93, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

Shares of the medical education company have depreciated by 3.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Afya in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 29.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $143.68 million, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $595.41 million, signifying shifts of +21.62% and +31.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Afya. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Afya currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Afya is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.58.

Also, we should mention that AFYA has a PEG ratio of 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Schools stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

