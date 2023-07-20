Afya (AFYA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Afya (AFYA) closed at $15.73, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical education company had gained 13.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Afya will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.57 million, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $602.16 million, which would represent changes of +18.02% and +33.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.9% higher. Afya currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Afya has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.08, so we one might conclude that Afya is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that AFYA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Schools stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFYA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

