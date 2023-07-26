Afya (AFYA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Afya (AFYA) closed at $15.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical education company had gained 18.45% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Afya as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $141.57 million, up 16.11% from the prior-year quarter.

AFYA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $602.16 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.02% and +33.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Afya. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Afya is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Afya is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.24.

Investors should also note that AFYA has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Schools was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AFYA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

