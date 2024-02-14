Afya (AFYA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Afya (AFYA) closed the most recent trading day at $20.51, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

Shares of the medical education company witnessed a loss of 5.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Afya in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 30.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $141.83 million, showing a 27.8% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Afya. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Afya is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Afya is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

One should further note that AFYA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Schools industry stood at 1.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Afya Limited (AFYA)

