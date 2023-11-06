Afya (AFYA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Afya (AFYA) ending at $17.16, denoting a +0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

The medical education company's shares have seen an increase of 14.53% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Afya in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.31, marking a 29.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $143.68 million, indicating a 29.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $573.08 million, which would represent changes of +12.61% and +26.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Afya. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Afya currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Afya is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.15 for its industry.

We can also see that AFYA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Schools industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

