Afya (AFYA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Afya (AFYA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.01, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

The the stock of medical education company has risen by 1.86% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Afya in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.68 million, up 29.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $573.08 million, which would represent changes of +12.61% and +26.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Afya. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Afya currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Afya is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

Investors should also note that AFYA has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Schools industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.