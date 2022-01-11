Afterpay's $29 bln buyout by Block gets Bank of Spain nod

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Buy now, pay later firm Afterpay Ltd APT.AX said on Wednesday its $29 billion buyout by payments firm Block Inc SQ.N, previously known as Square Inc, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

