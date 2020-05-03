Afterpay shares soar after revealing Tencent is a shareholder

May 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Afterpay Ltd APT.AX surged nearly 36% in early trade on Monday after it unveiled Tencent Holdings 0700.HK is a shareholder at the end of last week with investors taking the news as a sign of confidence in the buy-now-pay-later firm.

Shares climbed to A$39.59 ($25.25) within the first few minutes of the open, slightly short of the all-time high reached in February.

The Chinese gaming and social media group had been gradually building up a stake since March 27, a filing by Afterpay to the Australian Securities Exchange showed late on Friday, until April 30 where it had accumulated a shareholding of 5%.

($1 = 1.5681 Australian dollars)

GRAPHIC: Tencent quietly builds a 5% stake in Afterpay https://tmsnrt.rs/3dhZmbn

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.