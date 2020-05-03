APT

Afterpay shares soar after revealing Tencent is a shareholder

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Afterpay Ltd surged nearly 36% in early trade on Monday after it unveiled Tencent Holdings is a shareholder at the end of last week with investors taking the news as a sign of confidence in the buy-now-pay-later firm.

May 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Afterpay Ltd APT.AX surged nearly 36% in early trade on Monday after it unveiled Tencent Holdings 0700.HK is a shareholder at the end of last week with investors taking the news as a sign of confidence in the buy-now-pay-later firm.

Shares climbed to A$39.59 ($25.25) within the first few minutes of the open, slightly short of the all-time high reached in February.

The Chinese gaming and social media group had been gradually building up a stake since March 27, a filing by Afterpay to the Australian Securities Exchange showed late on Friday, until April 30 where it had accumulated a shareholding of 5%.

($1 = 1.5681 Australian dollars)

GRAPHIC: Tencent quietly builds a 5% stake in Afterpay https://tmsnrt.rs/3dhZmbn

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters