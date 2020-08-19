APT

Afterpay shares rise nearly 10% to record after hiking core profit view

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published

Shares of Australia's Afterpay Ltd surged to a record high on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later firm raised its annual core earnings forecast and said Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had taken a roughly 5% stake in it.

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Afterpay Ltd APT.AX surged to a record high on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later firm raised its annual core earnings forecast and said Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T had taken a roughly 5% stake in it.

Afterpay shares, which have scaled multiple life highs in recent months as online transactions swelled during the coronavirus pandemic, jumped as much as 9.5% to a record A$82.

The company forecast full-year EBITDA of A$44 million ($31.6 million) after markets closed on Wednesday, up from its prior guidance of A$20 million to A$25 million, as it expects losses on customer transactions to be lower than feared.

($1 = 1.3922 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More