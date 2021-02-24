Afterpay launches A$1.25bn CB

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay has launched a A$1.25bn (US$996m) convertible bond to fund an increase of its stake in its US operation and to accelerate sales growth.

Afterpay announced today that it plans to lift its stake in the US operation from 80% to 93%. To achieve that, it will buy out venture capital fund Matrix Partners’ stake in the operation for A$373m and pay for options granted to US staff through a tender offer of up to A$225m.

It also said it is looking at a possible additional listing in other global jurisdictions.

The five-year CB, which has a same-day upsize option of A$250m, is being marketed at a zero coupon, zero yield-to-put/maturity and a conversion premium of 35%–45%.

The company will use the proceeds to fund the Matrix transaction and the tender offer, and to accelerate sales growth.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the joint bookrunners.

Afterpay shares have been suspended from trading today. The stock was up 274% in the past year.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by David Holland)

