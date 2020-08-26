Afterpay annual loss halves as U.S. sales soar

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay Ltd APT.AX said on Thursday its full-year loss narrowed 54%, as sales in the United States sky-rocketed due to the popularity of alternative credit firms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's most valuable BNPL company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of A$19.8 million ($14.3 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of A$42.9 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3833 Australian dollars)

