Afterpay achieves record premium for Aussie CB

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (IFR) - Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay has priced a A$1.5bn (US$1.2bn) fully upsized CB at a 45% conversion premium, the highest for an Australian issuer.

The biggest CB from an Australian tech issuer was launched with a base size of A$1.25bn and a same-day upsize option of A$250m. It was marketed at a zero coupon, zero yield-to-put/maturity and a conversion premium of 35%–45%.

The deal drew a strong response with the base deal about 7x covered and around 150 investors from Asia, Europe and the US participating. About 60% of the deal went to outright investors and 40% to hedge funds.

A delta placement was offered to investors to hedge their risk since the CB was launched after the stock went into trading halt pending the results announcement. The placement, with an undisclosed amount, was priced at A$134.36 per share, a 0% discount to the pre-deal close.

As there was very strong demand for the shares, Afterpay’s co-CEOs and executive directors Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar each sold 450,000 shares via a sell-down to raise a combined A$121m.

The Afterpay CB traded at around 97 in the secondary market, following a 11% drop in the share price today to A$119.52.

Credit spread was assumed at 250bp and bond floor at 85.

Afterpay announced on Thursday it plans to lift its stake in its US business from 80% to 93%. To that end, it will buy out venture capital fund Matrix Partners’ stake in the business for A$373m and pay for options granted to US staff through a tender offer of up to A$225m.

It also said it is looking at a possible additional listing in other global jurisdictions.

The company will use the CB proceeds to fund the Matrix transaction and the tender offer, and to accelerate sales growth.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the bookrunners.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((fiona.lau@refinitiv.com))