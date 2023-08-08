Afternoon Bounce Shrinks Tuesday Loss for Cotton

Cotton worked lower on Tuesday, but firmed up for the settle. Prices were still 14 to 33 points in the red at the close, though December futures ended 80 points off their session low.

Crop Progress data had 92% of the cotton crop squaring, 63% setting bolls, with 8% of bolls opening as of 8/6. Cotton condition ratings on the Brugler500 Index were 3 points lower for the week to 300 flat – the equivalent of 100% “Fair”.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/7 was 55 points weaker to 95.05 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.2, down 14 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.27, down 18 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.41, down 18 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.