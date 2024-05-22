Aftermath Silver Gears Up for Expanded Drilling in Peru

Aftermath Silver (TSE:AAG) has released an update.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. has secured permits for expanded drilling operations at the Berenguela Project in Peru, paving the way for the company to conduct further exploration and development, including diamond and reverse circulation drilling. The approval received from the Peruvian authorities allows for a comprehensive 30-month drilling program, which aims to confirm and expand high-grade mineralization crucial for clean energy and battery production. With all necessary access agreements in place, the project is set to advance through the preliminary economic assessment and pre-feasibility stages.

