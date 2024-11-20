Aftermath Silver Gains Shareholder Approval and New Investment

Aftermath Silver (TSE:AAG) has released an update.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. announced that all resolutions were approved at their annual general and special shareholders’ meeting, including the re-election of their board of directors and the approval of a new Control Person. Additionally, Mr. Eric Sprott plans to increase his investment in the company through a significant private placement.

