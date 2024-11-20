News & Insights

Aftermath Silver Gains Shareholder Approval and New Investment

November 20, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aftermath Silver (TSE:AAG) has released an update.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. announced that all resolutions were approved at their annual general and special shareholders’ meeting, including the re-election of their board of directors and the approval of a new Control Person. Additionally, Mr. Eric Sprott plans to increase his investment in the company through a significant private placement.

Trending Articles

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
