Aftermath Silver Gains Shareholder Approval and New Investment

Aftermath Silver (TSE:AAG) has released an update.
Aftermath Silver Ltd. announced that all resolutions were approved at their annual general and special shareholders’ meeting, including the re-election of their board of directors and the approval of a new Control Person. Additionally, Mr. Eric Sprott plans to increase his investment in the company through a significant private placement.
