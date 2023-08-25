After Wildfires, Hawaiian Leaders Ask Tourists To Visit Unaffected Parts Of Maui

Two weeks have passed since the deadly wildfires in Maui were reported on August 8, causing destruction to public infrastructure, the environment and historical landmarks. As of August 24, only 90% of the fire that destroyed West Maui’s historic community of Lahaina and 85% of the fire that struck Kula in Upcountry Maui are contained.

As the fires come under control, both government officials and Maui locals are seeing the detrimental effect of the wildfires on Maui’s tourism industry. The lack of visitors extends to resorts and tourist destinations that remain untouched by the fires. Government officials are weighing in to answer whether it is safe and respectful to visit Maui at this time, and where on the island tourists may be able to help prevent further economic devastation by paying a visit.

What Hawaiian Leaders Are Saying About Maui Tourism

More details regarding tourism to Maui came from a news conference on August 21 featuring President Joe Biden and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Green clarified that the only authorized travel to West Maui currently is for returning residents and emergency relief workers. He followed this by encouraging tourists to visit other areas of Maui and other Hawaiian islands to continue supporting the local economy.

A press release the following day from Hawaii Tourism Authority confirmed Gov. Green’s statements. The release clarified that Gov. Green’s sixth emergency proclamation remains in place, discouraging all nonessential travel to West Maui until October 17.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority also used the release and their X (formerly Twitter) account to encourage tourists to visit Maui outside of the affected areas. The agency suggested travelers could visit other parts of Maui, such as Kahului, Wailuku, Kihei, Wailea, Makena, Paia and Hana. Other islands remain unaffected and open for tourism.

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii took to social media on August 24 to further urge tourism to other regions of Maui, explaining that the island is facing an “avoidable economic calamity” due to lack of tourism.

“Maui update. South Maui resorts (Lahaina is West Maui) NEED visitors. Furloughs and layoffs starting because people think the whole island is closed. It is not. If you are planning a trip to Wailea or Kihei, don’t cancel. If you want to come to Hawaii pls consider South Maui,” the post read.

Users replied with personal accounts of canceling trips in order to free up hotel rooms for displaced people in need of shelter. Sen. Schatz responded, clarifying a misunderstanding and again encouraging tourists to consider the economy.

“They are housing people. There’s no one left in a shelter. You won’t be taking away a room from a victim. We need visitors too,” Sen. Schatz posted. “People are losing their jobs depending on what the occupancy is, so this is real stuff,” the senator wrote in another response.

After the wildfires’ devastating impact on Maui residents, Hawaii government officials are trying to forestall further damage by preventing a decline in Maui’s strong tourist economy. Ultimately, heeding the call of Gov. Green and Sen. Schatz becomes the individual responsibility of a tourist.

Where in Maui Can I Travel To?

As stressed by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and Sen. Schatz, traveling to South Maui provides tourists with an opportunity to visit an unaffected area of the island while supporting Maui’s local economy. According to the County of Maui’s wildfire disaster update, the areas most affected by the fires were in West Maui and Upcountry Maui, including Olinda, Kula, Lahaina and Pulehu/Kihei. If you are planning a trip to Maui, traveling to these areas is strongly discouraged or prohibited.

Destinations in Maui that are currently welcoming tourists include the following:

Hana

Kahului

Makena

Paia

Wailea

Wailuku

If you have planned a trip to the other Hawaiian Islands of Kauai, Oahu, Lanai, Molokai or Hawaii’s Big Island, you should not experience any problems with your trip bookings as a result of the wildfires. As noted by Gov. Green, visiting the rest of Hawaii and supporting the tourist economy outside Maui is still encouraged.

What To Do if You Have a Trip to Maui Booked

If you already have a trip booked to West Maui or Upcountry Maui for the upcoming months and don’t have a travel insurance policy, check to see if you have travel insurance through your credit card, or check directly with your bank for benefit details. To start looking for travel insurance perks from your credit card, check your guide to benefits.

If you are worried about booking a trip that may be affected by changing regulations, looking into travel insurance may be a smart idea. Travel insurance can help you prevent the financial losses that come with the inconveniences of trip cancellations or rescheduling.

Bottom Line

As government officials identify the long-term impacts of the devastating Maui wildfires, clearer advice on how to help Maui will come to the forefront. At this time, certain regions of Maui are open to tourists, and local leaders say a visit to the island can boost its economy. If you had a trip to Maui planned or were thinking about visiting, you can still make your trip happen and make a positive impact by being mindful about which region you’ll visit.

