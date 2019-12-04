After WeWork Debacle, SoftBank Shares Now Too Cheap, Analyst Says

HSBC’s Neale Anderson lifted his rating on SoftBank Group to Buy from Hold, setting a target price of 6,150 yen for its Tokyo-listed shares, well above their current price of 4,200 yen.

SoftBank Group shares have tumbled about 30% since their peak in July, suffering the consequences of WeWork’s disastrous attempt to go public and its subsequent financial rescue by SoftBank, which already had been the office-sharing company’s largest investor.

The irony is that during that same period, the value of the company’s single largest asset—its 26% stake in Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA)—has appreciated more than 20%.

SoftBank Group stock (9984.Japan) continues to trade at a substantial discount to its underlying collection of assets. Its Alibaba stake alone is worth $136 billion, well in excess of SoftBank's $80 billion market cap. This year, that investment approach has proven to be a trap for value investors—it was, in fact, the underlying logic of Barron’s bullish and ill-timed cover story earlier this year.

But the temptation to bottom-fish remains. On Wednesday morning, HSBC analyst Neale Anderson lifted his rating on SoftBank Group shares to Buy from Hold, setting a target price of 6,150 yen ($56.58) for its Tokyo-listed shares, well above their current price of ¥4,200, based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation approach that is discounted back 25% to apply a holding company discount.

Anderson says the weakness in SoftBank shares this year has been “almost entirely due to WeWork.” SoftBank recently wrote down the value of its WeWork stake by $4.7 billion, and SoftBank’s Vision Fund—whose holdings include several dozen unicorns—booked a second-quarter loss of $3.5 billion.

Anderson contends SoftBank has learned some valuable lessons from the WeWork issue. “We expect positive changes in SoftBank’s investment process as a result: greater focus on governance and cash flows, and a slower deployment of the Vision Fund 2,” he writes in a research note. “Investments were made too fast, with too great a focus on growth, and with weak corporate governance. CEO [Masayoshi] Son pledged to change his approach in response. We believe a slower, more cautious pace to investment is appropriate at this point in the cycle and would help restore confidence in SoftBank.”

The HSBC analyst makes the value case for the stock. “Sentiment has swung heavily against SoftBank and its portfolio companies,” Anderson writes. “We believe the high profile issues at WeWork have obscured the potential value in SoftBank’s other investments.”

His approach: Take a conservative position on the value of the company’s collection of assets. In fact, Anderson has “Reduce” ratings on both Sprint (S) and SoftBank Corp. (9434.Japan), the Japanese wireless company (SoftBank Group owns majority stakes in both.)

Anderson thinks completion of the pending Sprint merger with T-Mobile US (TMUS) as well as a return to growth at ARM, the microprocessor design house that SoftBank bought for $31 billion in 2016, could serve as potential catalysts for the stock.

“As 5G gathers momentum, we look to ARM to begin monetizing the R&D investment of the past three years,” he writes. “Balance sheet pressure would be reduced by the de-consolidation of Sprint, if the proposed merger with T-Mobile is approved, and it would reduce net debt by one-fourth, and interest cost by half.”

Anderson’s price-target calculation places a sharp discount on ARM shares—he estimates the value of the business at $18 billion—and he values SoftBank's stake at about 75% of its fair value on the company’s balance sheet.

He notes that bears assert a lot of unrealized gains in the Vision Fund may be due to a private tech bubble that the fund and SoftBank cash has helped to inflate. “We believe these concerns have some credibility,” he says, but he also notes that the fund, after just a few years of operation, has already had multiple exits, with IPOs for ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance (6060.Hong Kong), Ping An Healthcare & Technology (1833.Hong Kong), Guardant Health (GH), Uber Technologies (UBER), Slack Technologies (WORK), 10x Genomics (TXG), and VIR Biotechnology (VIR). They also scored large gains from the sale of stakes in Flipkart and Nvidia (NVDA).

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group shares rose 0.4%, to ¥4,200.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

