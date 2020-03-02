After Wall Street's Worst Week Since 2008 it's Time to Buy Stocks, Strategists Say

The coronavirus-induced stock market slump looked set to continue on Monday despite a brief bounce, as investors’ fears about the disease ramped up.

U.S. stock futures rebounded early on Monday before swinging into the red during a volatile morning ahead of the open. European stocks followed a similar pattern as early gains, led by central banks sparking hopes of interest rate cuts, were wiped out. The Stoxx 600 fell 0.6% after an OECD report warned that the economic impact of the virus was “severe” putting the “world economy at risk.” Italy’s FTSE MIB led the fall, dropping 2.7% as the country reported a 50% spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The global death toll has now risen above 3,000, while more than 89,000 people have been infected worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

Last week was the worst week on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4%, the S&P 500 11.5% and the Nasdaq 10.5%.

Analysts at brokerage Bernstein said it was not time for investors to sit on the fence.

“The impact that the virus outbreak will have on growth is, at the moment, unknown. But after such an abrupt move, as we saw at the end of last week from a sell-side strategy perspective, one cannot sit on the fence,” the analysts led by Inigo Fraser-Jenkins said in a note.

“Do we believe our tactical models or not? We do, and they are suggesting that investor sentiment has simply moved too far... So we are advocating tactically increasing equity exposure.”

The analysts said the full impact of the epidemic would be unknown for some time, and made a short-term tactical call to buy global stocks.

They added that this was not a “strategic call on the impact of the outbreak” and that it may be necessary to adjust equity exposure downward again if the virus causes a recession, while fiscal policy responses could also lead to changes.

“But in the meantime before we have good data on the full macro significance, over tactical horizons of one to two months, we think it is right to buy the global equity market in response to last week’s fall,” they added.

