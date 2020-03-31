After volatile quarter, yields steady on Fed buying, rebalancing

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday reached a steady finish to a volatile quarter that saw several instruments touch record lows in early March before recovering as government efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up less than a basis point at 0.6742% on Tuesday afternoon. Analysts said the trading reflected aggressive asset purchases by the Federal Reserve and managers who rebalanced their portfolios as March drew to a close.

The figure also was twice the record low of 0.318% that yields on the 10-year note reached on March 9 as the extent of the pandemic became clear and wiped away the economic optimism that many felt at the start of the year, when the note's yield approached 2%.

Yields on other longer-dated Treasuries saw a similar dynamic. But yields on shorter-term ones have not rebounded, indicating little expectation of higher interest rates anytime soon.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield for instance was up less than a basis point at 0.2358% in afternoon trading after reaching as low as 0.206%, a level not seen since 2013.

Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co, said the recent steadiness in Treasuries showed investors finally settling into positions. Improved liquidity has also helped, he said.

"Leading up to the quarter-end, folks have taken so many actions in their portfolios and balance sheets that they are finally taking a little breather and feeling a little more comfortable with their risk exposure," he said.

A test will come on Wednesday as the pressure to take on risk eases, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management.

"When we get past the month-end we will be seeing how well the market functions," Lorizio said.

So far in March, the Fed has taken steps including cutting interest rates, offered temporary swap lines to foreign central banks, and set up various credit facilities.

No bids were submitted for the Fed's overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation on Tuesday, and just $250 million in bids were submitted and accepted for a 13-day repo operation earlier in the day, the New York Fed said on its website.

The operations are intended to keep the federal funds rate within its target range, and the lack of interest from primary dealers suggests liquidity has improved in the market for short-term government securities.

Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Tuesday with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly decline since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffering its deepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis on growing evidence of massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

March 31 Tuesday 4:08PM New York / 2008 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179-22/32

-1-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-228/256

0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

0.053

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.15

0.1522

0.045

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-71/256

0.2358

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-164/256

0.2821

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-162/256

0.3721

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-152/256

0.5384

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-224/256

0.6742

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

116-16/256

1.3453

0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.00 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.75 1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.00 5.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.00 3.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

