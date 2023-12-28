After US Supreme Court win, company beats claim that suing union violated law

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 28 (Reuters) - A concrete company did not violate federal labor law by filing a lawsuit that was recently revived by the U.S. Supreme Court accusing a union of destroying its property during a strike, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled.

Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey Wedekind in a ruling released on Thursday said Glacier Northwest Inc's 2017 lawsuit was not frivolous and there was no proof the company sued an International Brotherhood of Teamsters affiliate in retaliation for the strike.

The Supreme Court revived Glacier's lawsuit in June, saying Washington's top state court was wrong to rule that it was preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Glacier says a brief strike by truck drivers forced it to destroy unused product at a financial loss and accused the union of violating state laws.

The ruling was widely seen as making it easier for businesses to sue unions over strike-related conduct, which some experts said could deter work stoppages.

Lawyers for Glacier and the Teamsters affiliate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Glacier is a unit of Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement Corp 5233.T.

After Glacier sued the Teamsters in 2017, the union lodged a complaint with the NLRB claiming that the lawsuit was a form of unlawful retaliation. Federal law protects workers' rights to strike but not any intentional destruction of property that occurs in the process.

The Supreme Court in its 8-1 decision said the union did not take steps to mitigate the risk of destroying Glacier's property when it coordinated the strike, so its conduct was not protected by the NLRA and the lawsuit was not preempted by the federal law. The lawsuit also accuses the Teamsters of encouraging drivers to skip work the day after the strike, delaying an important project.

The NLRB case was paused pending the Supreme Court ruling.

In Thursday's ruling, Wedekind said Glacier's case differed from others in which the NLRB had found that employers sued unions or workers to discourage protected activity, such as striking.

"The evidence fails to establish that Glacier's animus toward the strike or the drivers' other protected concerted activities were a motivating factor" in deciding to sue, the judge wrote.

Wedekind, however, said Glacier did violate the NLRA by issuing warning letters to 16 drivers who participated in the strike. The company has already rescinded the letters, according to the decision.

Wedekind's ruling can be appealed to the five-member NLRB.

The case is Glacier Northwest Inc, National Labor Relations Board, No. 19–CA–203068.

For Glacier Northwest: Brian Lundgren and Christopher Moon of Jackson Lewis

For the union: Ben Berger of Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt

For the NLRB General Counsel: Daniel McCaskey and Rachel Cherem

