After the Pullback, Now May Be the Time to Buy Delta Stock

After getting ahead of itself in June, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock has come back to earth. Somewhat. But, while uncertainty continues for the struggling legacy carrier, there may be good reason why DAL stock is a buy at today’s prices.

Granted, there’s reason to be concerned. With some airlines lining up for more bailout funds, it’s obvious a V-shaped recovery remains a long shot. Yet, compared to rivals like American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta is still in a much better place financially.

Unlike American, Delta is not joining in for more CARES Act financing. With daily cash burn trending lower, the company likely has sufficient liquidity to ride out the rest of the storm. In short, this airline remains the “best of the worst,” with “worst” referring to legacy airlines.

But, this alone doesn’t make it a strong opportunity. Besides being “less bad,” the airline needs to wow investors in the upcoming quarters. But, it’s possible the company beats its current low-ball guidance. If this pans out, shares could move much higher from here.

Overall, it may be best to continue sitting out on airline stocks. Yet, if you’re looking for exposure to a potential airline comeback, consider Delta a cautious buy.

Passenger Traffic Recovery and DAL Stock

As InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake discussed Jun 30, passenger traffic continues to trend higher. Sure, it remains far below where it was a year ago. But still, this slight improvement means a passenger traffic recovery remains in motion.

Yet, this may not be enough. Domestic leisure traffic may be picking up. But the same can’t be said about international and business travel. It’s not just health concerns from travelers hurting demand. EU travel restrictions are another factor keeping this lucrative segment of air travel at depressed levels.

With business travel, corporate America now has virtual alternatives to in-person meetings and conferences. It’s debatable whether this will cause a secular decline in business travel. But, it’s a negative factor the industry doesn’t need right now.

In short, everything hinges on going full-steam ahead with the domestic traveler market. Yet, while it’s easy to focus on the negatives, these risks do not necessarily mean Delta’s financial performance can’t continue to improve.

Hake touched on this in his write-up. The company expects cash burn to continue falling through 2020. When will the carrier get back to breakeven? The current forecast says next spring.

However, you could make the argument that today’s guidance is conservative. That leaves plenty of room for better-than-expected results.

How Delta Could Surprise

As this commentator recently noted, it’s possible that Delta is being conservative with guidance right now. Currently, the airline’s outlook calls for this summer’s revenue to be at 25% of last year’s levels. But, air traffic numbers have already topped the 25% mark. With more flights and greater capacity expected in July and August, results could easily beat guidance.

Better-than-expected revenue means lower-than-expected cash burn. In other words, the timeline back to “normal” may happen sooner than expected for Delta. It’s possible the company gets to breakeven well before spring 2021.

If this scenario plays out, it’s safe to say DAL stock will head back to higher price levels. It may not get back to pre-pandemic prices (around $60 per share). But, heading back to between $40 and $50 per share would be more than enough. In other words, 44% to 80% share price upside is more than possible.

However, what if this bullish scenario doesn’t play out? While shares have pulled back from the early June exuberance, they still could fall further, if more bad news crops up.

What kind of bad news? As it stands now, deaths from the novel coronavirus haven’t risen in tandem with increased cases. Yet, if the death rate starts trending higher, it could scare off potential travelers. If the slow-and-steady increase in air traffic starts to pull back, investors may get skittish. This could push Delta shares back to prior lows.

No Slam-Dunk, But Consider DAL Stock a Cautious Buy

There’s no guarantee that Delta and its rivals see a swift recovery in the second half of 2020. But, as Covid-19 fears have dissipated (despite a rise in new cases), air travel demand could still continue to pick up through the end of the year.

And, considering that the airline’s results could handily beat its conservative guidance, lingering risks may already be priced into shares. This may mean today’s price levels are a reasonable entry point for investors.

Don’t go hog wild, but consider DAL stock a cautious buy.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

