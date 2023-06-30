After the Pause: Key Economic Drivers for the 2nd Half of 2023

The debt ceiling standoff unfortunately dominated the headlines and distracted from real economic news in the second quarter, but that politically manufactured crisis is behind us, and focus has returned to the fundamentals underpinning the global economy. The market is still digesting the Federal Reserve's rate pause and forecast for future hikes. Meanwhile, revised data showed that the eurozone slipped into a recession last winter, with growing concerns that the United States may already be experiencing a similar downturn. Somewhat surprisingly in Asia, the highly anticipated post-lockdown China rally has now sputtered, prompting rate cuts and potential further policy support from the Chinese government.

As the battle between inflation and central banks nears its final phase in western economies, and low interest rates spurring on growth in Asia, the market will be seeking direction from the shifts in business cycles. The second half of 2023 may be volatile as any data that indicates a cycle shift could send market ripples across the globe.

Key driver #1: finding the trough

Inflation remains a key concern amid policymakers in many developed economies, with economic growth battered by the rate hiking cycle. So far, higher rates have largely brought down inflation from historically high to more moderate levels in developed countries. Continuing to utilize the blunt instrument of rate hikes in order to force inflation from moderate to low levels is a more questionable path. With multiple rate hikes still on the table in the U.S., the economy will almost certainly experience increased distress in the second half of 2023 – all the while potentially shooting too far on inflation and spurring a deflationary cycle.

The optimism for a “soft landing” is fading, and while it’s not impossible for the U.S. to avoid a recession, it would be unprecedented based on the leading economic indicators pointing towards contraction. For instance, the yield curve inversion (a reliable indicator of recession) deepened after the Fed’s rate pause. This shows a consensus forming in the market that the economy will take a hit as the Federal Reserve probably follows through with a projected one-to-two more rate hikes, taking a similar course as the central banks in Australia and Canada that resumed rate hikes after a pause.

The question remains as to whether a recession will be formally declared, but certain sectors of the economy are undeniably experiencing contraction. Earnings are under pressure, and the labor market shows signs of weakness. While equities have performed well since October of 2022, a formal declaration or broad acceptance of a recession could put the brakes on stocks and drastically impact the U.S. market.

Will we find the bottom of the business cycle in 2023, or will it deepen into 2024? There’s a case to be made that an earlier declaration (or widespread acceptance) of recession in the second half of 2023 could expediate the inevitable, perhaps saving the economy from what appears to be an unnecessarily high terminal rate nearing 6%. However, the unearned optimism that corporate earnings growth will prevail against the higher rate environment may keep stocks elevated irrationally until a formal recession is declared.

Key driver #2: economic leadership in Asia

Much of Asia remains unaffected by the sticky inflation in the West, but the region is facing other headwinds. China's post-pandemic reopening, which initially showed signs of a robust recovery, has stalled. In response to its slowing growth, China has adopted a more accommodative economic policy, including interest rate cuts, to reignite its growth engine.

However, the country remains saddled with debt that it accumulated after the global financial crisis of 2008, as it helped bail out its economy and supported the global economy with its massive borrowing. It no longer can pull that lever. China faces a reckoning on the loans it has provided developing economies over the last decade, as high inflation and slowing growth threaten to create a wave of defaults. The country is particularly tight-lipped about its lending, so it’s difficult to gauge how much stress its current debts and loans will put on the government, and therefore how much slack the government can provide its economy for growth.

On the other hand, Japan's market, which experienced stagnation as China rose to economic prominence over the last few decades, has rallied in 2023. Factors contributing to this rally include low interest rates, structural changes to corporate governance, and improving fundamentals. Investor sentiment seems to point toward a shift in economic leadership in Asia, from China to Japan, though Japan has a long way to go to regain trust in its growth prospects.

The relations between China and the United States have been strained in recent years, but as the countries each face economic challenges, better partnership will begin looking more attractive. Efforts to ease tensions and increase economic cooperation will likely be made in the second half of 2023. The result of any diplomacy, however, remains uncertain.

Navigating the rest of 2023

As the global economy faces potential recessions and shifting economic leadership, it becomes crucial for investors to navigate the challenges proactively. For individuals and businesses alike, being aware of the indicators pointing towards a potential recession is essential for avoiding financial misery.

Diversifying geographically can help diminish any negative impact of a formal declaration of a recession or suddenly distressed parts of the economy. Additionally, considering defensive sectors and exploring safe-haven assets are prudent strategies during uncertain times.

Investors eyeing China should closely monitor any potential fiscal policy changes alongside any developments in U.S.-China relations. Accommodative measures paired with easing trade tensions can have a significant impact on various industries (this last year has seen the reverse conditions shape the semiconductor industry profoundly). Paying attention to emerging markets and exploring new opportunities can help mitigate risks associated with the changing economic leadership in Asia and landscape in the U.S.

By staying vigilant, diversifying investments, and reallocating investments based on changing economic dynamics, individuals and businesses can position themselves for success amidst uncertainty. While the global economy may face a myriad of challenges, it also presents opportunities for those paying close attention and willing to adapt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.