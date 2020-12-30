After Tesla’s Massive 2020 Winning Streak, Lock in Your Profits From Tesla Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

2020 was an incredible year for the owners of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock. Absolutely nothing, including the novel coronavirus, short sellers, and Tesla’s new electric vehicle (EV) competitors, could stop Tesla stock.

Source: Grisha Bruev / Shutterstock.com

Tesla’s shares have soared more than 700% on the year, which is simply incredible. Even for a small growth company, 700% is a jaw-dropping climb. And for a company of Tesla’s size, it’s nearly unprecedented.

Will the good times keep on rolling for Tesla in 2021? If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we should always be careful about betting against Elon Musk. What he’s accomplished has been incredible. Say what you will about some of his unorthodox tactics, but the company’s results speak for themselves.

There are, however, a few warning signs that Tesla stock may be set to cool off next year. Here’s why.

Tesla’s First-Mover Advantage Won’t Last Forever

The first concern about Tesla is its rising competition in the EV space. Up until recently, Tesla has had an overwhelming lead in the EV marketplace. It’s true, as bears have said, that the major established auto companies have started rolling out serious alternatives to Tesla’s EVs. However, few of them have really taken off yet. As a result, Tesla’s EV brand is way ahead of its competitors so far.

That is likely to change now, though. That’s because there is a whole new generation of pure-play EV companies that are attacking Tesla’s core business. In 2020 alone, there were seemingly dozens of initial public offerings (IPOs) and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) devoted to EVs and related technologies such as improved batteries and charging stations. Those competitors could create multiple problems for Tesla.

First, many companies are now focusing on specific EV vehicle types, such as trucks, two-seaters, or SUVs. These specialized firms could take a great deal of market share from Tesla. On top of that, charging companies like SwitchBack, aka ChargePoint (NYSE:SBE) could displace Tesla’s supercharger network. Furthermore, improved battery designs from the likes of QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) could disrupt the overall pricing structure of EVs and reduce Tesla’s cost advantage.

What’s the Next Catalyst for Tesla?

Tesla stock bulls are taking a well-deserved victory lap as 2020 draws to a close. But it’s worth asking what could possibly drive the stock to further heights in 2021.

The S&P 500 gave Tesla stock its biggest catalyst yet by adding the automaker to the index, causing tens of billions of passive investor dollars to flow into the company’s shares. Because the S&P 500 is the most important passive index in the world, it will be hard for Tesla to generate a similar catalyst next year.

The short sellers are also backing off. Tesla has often been and currently remains the most shorted stock in the U.S. However, many bears have given up on betting against the automaker.

After those shorting Tesla lost an estimated $39 billion this year, it’s become too painful for skeptics to continue to bet against it. Thus, short interest as a percentage of Tesla’s float is down to less than 6%. That will make it hard for the shares to rally on short squeezes alone.

Extremely High Valuation

Not surprisingly, after running up 700% in a year, Tesla’s stock price is way ahead of its fundamentals. The company’s more than $600 billion market capitalization, for example, is backed by just $28 billion of annual revenues. That adds up to a price/sales ratio of 22 times.

That might make sense for a software company that earns 80% gross margins and produces huge amounts of free cash flow. However, Tesla has a low-margin manufacturing business, and its gross margins are currently around 20%. It makes little sense to pay 22 times sales for that sort of business.

And while Tesla’s earnings are growing quickly, its valuation multiples are still shocking. The price-earnings ratio of Tesla stock based on this year’s earnings is more than 1,300 times. Again, that’s unusually high for any company, and it’s downright bizarre for an automotive firm.

The Verdict on Tesla Stock

It’s been an incredible ride for Tesla’s shares over the past few years. Anyone who has doubted the company or Elon Musk has looked foolish for a long time. After the company was added to the S&P 500 index, however, the game may change. Now few additional institutional buyers will purchase the shares.

That’s not necessarily a problem. However, from now on, Tesla will have to prove itself on the world’s biggest stage. As the sixth largest American company by market capitalization, Tesla can’t skate by on a good story and optimistic future expectations any longer.

Now it’s time to see whether Tesla actually can generate large profits and revolutionize the auto industry. With the company’s market capitalization already gigantic, the pressure is on Musk to succeed. That said, he’s proven plenty of his doubters wrong so far. In any event, Tesla will be a great company to watch in 2021.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

The post After Tesla’s Massive 2020 Winning Streak, Lock in Your Profits From Tesla Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.