After strong Q2, JBS to cut financial expenses further -CFO

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - JBS SA JBSS3.SA expects to cut financial expenses by $100 million this year, the world's largest meatpacker told analysts on Friday after the company reported strong second-quarter results.

Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said, hypothetically, if JBS exchanged all of its debt for a 10-year bond, it could reduce another $100 million in financial expenses given its good credit ratings.

In the second quarter, JBS' leverage ratio fell to 1.75x in dollars, its lowest in history.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

