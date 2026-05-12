After a Strong Q1 Report, This Director Sold 21,000 WKC Shares for $580,000

Key Points

Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $577,000 at a price of $27.69 per share on May 5, 2026.

The transaction represented 33% of Stebbins’ direct holdings and 16% of his total World Kinect equity stake at the time.

All shares sold were held directly; Stebbins continues to hold 40,669 shares directly and 72,326 shares indirectly via the Boitz Stebbins Irrevocable Family Trust.

Recent trade sizes have decreased, with this sale aligning with a trend driven by reduced available share capacity following prior larger dispositions.

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Paul H. Stebbins, Director at World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC), reported the sale of 20,828 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 5, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,828 Transaction value $577,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 40,669 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.12 million

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Stebbins’ prior trading activity?

This transaction is smaller than Stebbins’ past two sell events, which involved 60,000 and 35,375 shares, respectively, reflecting a declining pattern explained by reduced remaining direct holdings.

This transaction is smaller than Stebbins’ past two sell events, which involved 60,000 and 35,375 shares, respectively, reflecting a declining pattern explained by reduced remaining direct holdings. What portion of Stebbins’s total World Kinect equity does this transaction represent?

The 20,828 shares sold accounted for 15.56% of his aggregate position at the time, materially reducing his direct exposure but leaving a sizable indirect stake intact through trust holdings.

The 20,828 shares sold accounted for 15.56% of his aggregate position at the time, materially reducing his direct exposure but leaving a sizable indirect stake intact through trust holdings. Were any shares disposed of indirectly or through derivative mechanisms?

No; all shares sold were directly held, with no indirect or derivative transactions reported in this filing, and indirect holdings remain unchanged at 72,326 shares via trust.

No; all shares sold were directly held, with no indirect or derivative transactions reported in this filing, and indirect holdings remain unchanged at 72,326 shares via trust. Does the transaction suggest a change in trading cadence or strategy?

Recent sales have decreased in size, which aligns with the diminished capacity following previous major dispositions rather than a discretionary reduction in cadence or intent.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $37.2 billion Net income (TTM) ($561 million) Dividend yield 3% Price (as of market close 5/5/26) $27.63

Company snapshot

Offers fuel distribution and related services across aviation, marine, and land transportation sectors, with revenue primarily generated from fuel sales and value-added logistics solutions.

Operates as a global energy supply and logistics provider, earning income through the sale of fuel, energy procurement, risk management, and sustainability services.

Serves commercial airlines, cargo carriers, airports, marine fleets, cruise lines, retail petroleum operators, industrial clients, and government entities worldwide.

World Kinect Corporation is a leading global energy distribution and logistics company, leveraging a diversified portfolio across aviation, marine, and land transportation markets. The company’s strategy focuses on delivering integrated fuel supply, risk management, and sustainability solutions to a broad international customer base. Its scale and expertise in complex logistics provide a competitive edge in the energy supply chain sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Stebbins’ 20,828-share sale comes shortly after World Kinect reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on April 23. The stock rose more than 17% from the date of the report to May 5, when Stebbins sold. The report highlighted a strong start to the year, with the aviation segment delivering a 20% increase in gross profit to $138 million in Q1 and the marine segment delivering an 86% increase in gross profit to $66 million. The company noted “significantly higher bunker fuel prices, elevated price volatility … and disciplined risk management in a dynamic market environment” as factors that contributed to its explosive marine segment performance.

The company repurchased $75 million of common stock in the quarter and declared a $0.20-per-share quarterly dividend in March. It also raised its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to $2.65 to $2.85 from a prior range of $2.20 to $2.40.

World Kinect appears to be benefiting from macro factors in the oil and gas industry as well as internal performance and financial discipline.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.