After Skyrocketing 34% in 3 Months, Has Peloton Finally Turned the Corner?

Key Points

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Peloton reported positive net income and free cash flow.

The company's biggest challenge, its declining user base and revenue, supports the bear case.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) currently trades 96% below its all-time high (as of June 30), a record set all the way back in January 2021. However, the consumer discretionary stock has recently started to pedal in the right direction. It's up 34% in the past three months.

Has Peloton, an innovator in the fitness market, finally started to turn the corner in a sustainable way?

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During the most recent fiscal quarter (Q3 2026, ended March 31), the company reported $26.4 million in net income and $150.5 million in free cash flow. Its profitability has been improving thanks to cost cuts.

Additionally, Peloton's net debt declined 70% year over year. Investors appreciate the business operating from a sounder financial position.

However, Peloton has yet to prove that it can register durable growth, the key argument supporting the bear case. Revenue is projected to fall 2.3% in fiscal 2026, according to consensus analyst estimates. This would mark the fifth consecutive year of a decline.

The business continues to look like a one-hit COVID-era wonder that's struggling mightily to drive higher sales. Its connected fitness subscriber base also keeps shrinking, demonstrating waning interest among consumers.

Shares have been on a hot streak over the past three months. Investors should still avoid trying to ride the momentum.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.