After Shares Surged 84% in a Month, Micron's CEO Just Sold $38 Million of Stock. Should Investors Be Worried?

Key Points

Micron stock has been surging amid optimism around the AI memory and storage supercycle.

Micron stock has appreciated 250% so far this year, with many Wall Street analysts calling for further upside.

Micron's CEO recently sold nearly 40,000 shares of stock.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

According to a pair of recent Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra just sold nearly 40,000 shares of stock worth approximately $38 million.

Given Micron stock's explosive recent performance and entrance into the trillion-dollar club, plus quarterly earnings scheduled for June 24, the timing of Mehrotra's stock sale might appear to be a red flag.

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Why do executives sell stock in their own companies?

It's important to remember that insider selling is not inherently bad or suspicious. Just like the rest of us, C-Suite executives routinely trim portions of their equity to diversify personal finances, cover tax liabilities, or fund personal needs.

Even after the recent series of stock sales, Mehrotra still owns 387,064 shares of Micron stock directly, and another 607,075 indirectly through compensation awards.

Did Micron's CEO just cash in on the stock's parabolic run?

Smart investors will see right away that Mehrotra's Form 4 filings make one detail explicit: All of the sales were executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. These plans are approved by the SEC and help establish predetermined trading parameters, including dates, quantities, and prices.

This structure removes discretion when it comes to insider selling. Since Mehrotra's stock sale plan predates Micron's parabolic run, the recent transactions can't reasonably be viewed as opportunistic profit-taking tied to the recent rally.

Should investors be worried since the sale occurred so close to earnings?

Although Mehrotra's stock sales occurred just a few weeks before Micron reports earnings on June 24, the pre-planned nature of 10b5-1 transactions should eliminate any concerns around trading on material non-public information.

Ultimately, the data from the Form 4 filings signal disciplined, transparent adherence to a long-established, regulated trading plan, rather than a sudden loss of faith in Micron's future. For all investors, this situation underscores the value of reviewing the footnotes of financial filings, rather than reacting to headline news.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.