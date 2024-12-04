News & Insights

Stocks

After rumor, JPMorgan details why ‘difficult’ for Hershey to be bought

December 04, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman notes that Hershey (HSY) shares spiked higher intraday on “takeover speculation,” stating that while the firm “won’t opine on whether this speculation is valid or not,” it will remind investors that, historically, suitors for Hershey, including Wrigley, Mondelez (MDLZ), and likely others, have been rebutted. The firm, which details the history and background of prior takeover attempts and why they failed, also describes reasons why it’s “arguably difficult” for Hershey to be bought, citing a dual-class stock structure, the Hershey Trust and Pennsylvania law among the reasons. The firm has a Neutral rating on Hershey shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSY
MDLZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.