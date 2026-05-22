After a Q1 Blowout and a Soaring Share Price, Is AMD Stock Still a Buy?

Key Points

AMD's first-quarter revenue rose 38% year over year, an acceleration from Q4.

Data center revenue jumped 57%, and the segment now drives the bulk of AMD's growth.

Even after the recent run, the stock's valuation leaves little room for missteps.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have been on a tear in 2026. As of this writing, the stock has more than doubled year to date and nearly quadrupled over the past 12 months.

The latest leg of the rally followed AMD's first-quarter earnings report in early May, when revenue growth accelerated and free cash flow more than tripled year over year. Additionally, management's guidance for the current period was impressive.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With shares now near record highs, the question is whether new money should still go to work here. After all, the business is firing on all cylinders, with surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure pushing the company's data center business to new highs. But the stock's valuation arguably reflects this -- and then some.

So, is AMD stock still a buy?

A clear acceleration in the AI story

AMD's first-quarter revenue rose 38% year over year to $10.3 billion, easily clearing the company's own forecast of about $9.8 billion at the midpoint. This was an acceleration from 34% growth in the fourth quarter and 36% in the year-ago period. And it gets better. The chipmaker guided for second-quarter revenue of about $11.2 billion, implying growth of about 46% year over year. That would mark a further step-up in pace.

The data center segment, which sells AMD's EPYC server chips and Instinct AI accelerators, is the clear engine for AMD these days. This segment's revenue jumped 57% year over year to $5.8 billion -- up from 39% growth in the prior quarter. And now the key segment accounts for more than half of total revenue.

Importantly, profitability and cash generation have followed. AMD's Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share rose 43% to $1.37. And free cash flow more than tripled to a record $2.6 billion, lifting the free cash flow margin to 25% from just 10% a year earlier.

Further, the company's recent customer wins have been needle movers. In February, AMD and Meta Platforms unveiled a multi-year arrangement covering up to 6 gigawatts of Instinct GPUs, with the first 1-gigawatt deployment to use custom MI450 silicon. This came on top of a similar 6-gigawatt deal with OpenAI announced last October.

"As we approach production, demand for MI450 series GPUs continues to strengthen, with lead customer forecasts now exceeding our initial plans, and a growing number of new customers engaging on large-scale deployments," AMD CEO Lisa Su said on the company's first-quarterearnings call Based on this expanded visibility, Su added, AMD now has "strong and increasing confidence" it can deliver tens of billions of dollars of data center AI revenue in 2027.

Valuation -- and the price of admission

Of course, none of this is news to the market.

As of this writing, AMD trades at about 150 times earnings. And even on a forward basis (measured as the price-to-earnings multiple relative to analysts' consensus earnings-per-share forecast over the next 12 months), the valuation multiple sits around 59. For context, AI chip leader Nvidia trades at a price-to-earnings ratio in the forties and commands a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the twenties. So, while it might be tempting to frame AMD as the cheaper way to play AI (based on market capitalization), the valuation metrics don't really back that up. AMD's premium reflects an expectation of much faster growth from a smaller base.

And there are risks beyond valuation. AMD chief financial officer Jean Hu said on theearnings callthat the MI450 ramp will create some near-term margin pressure, since the new product starts below the corporate average. And the broader AI spending cycle, while strong today, may not keep accelerating at this pace indefinitely.

That said, AMD has unique tailwinds. Its server chips keep gaining share, with Lisa Su telling investors on theearnings callthat the server processor opportunity could grow at more than 35% annually and exceed $120 billion by 2030. Add in the MI450 ramp and the Meta and OpenAI commitments, and AMD has more visibility into its growth trajectory than it has had in years.

Ultimately, AMD stock no longer looks like a bargain. But for investors who believe AI infrastructure spending will keep accelerating from here, the chipmaker could still be a buy. Just consider keeping any new position modest. After a run like this, the risk of a sharp pullback is real.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,714!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.