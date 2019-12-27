After Nearly 40 Years, a Biotech Company Readies Its First Product

Immunomedics, a New Jersey biotech firm, says the Food and Drug Administration will begin reviewing its application to market an antibody treatment for breast cancer

After nearly 40 years in the wilderness, Immunomedics is readying its first product.

The New Jersey biotech company said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration will start reviewing Immunomedics’ application to market an antibody treatment for breast cancer. If the agency approves the product, Immunomedics will emerge from one of the industry’s longest wanderings in a development-stage desert.

Immunomedics’ stock (ticker: IMMU) jumped 10% this week, briefly moving above $22 in Friday morning trading. The company was founded in 1982 and went public in 1984, but its shares have spent most of the time since then trading for a few bucks apiece, in between once-a-decade bursts of excitement over products that never made it to market.

It has lost more than $1 billion over that time—half of it under the leadership of founder David Goldenberg, who was deposed in a proxy fight three years ago. But after a number of recent stock offerings, Immunomedics has almost $650 million in cash to bring its drug home.

Goldenberg didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is seeking approval for sacituzumab, which combines a cancer-targeting antibody with an antitumor drug, as a last-ditch treatment for metastatic breast cancer that has resisted two prior therapies. The FDA reviewed the product a year ago, but stopped the application after its inspectors found serious deficiencies in Immunomedics’ manufacturing plant.

After a year of dialogue with the FDA, Immunomedics believes its product will now pass muster. H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju thinks that sacituzumab could reach the market in 2020’s September quarter. That would make possible the company’s first product sales, after almost four decades of disappointment. He has a Buy rating on the stock and raised his price target this week from $26 to $31.

