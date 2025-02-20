After A Mixed Q3 Where Does Medtronic Stock Go From Here?

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently announced its Q3 fiscal 2025 results (fiscal ends in April), reporting revenue of $8.29 billion, slightly below the $8.33 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.39 modestly exceeded the expected $1.36. The company noted that lower inventory levels at some distributors affected sales, and they anticipate a similar impact on Q4 results.

MDT stock, with 8% returns since the beginning of 2024, has underperformed the S&P 500 index, up 28%. A slight decline in profitability and narrowing of its full-year outlook in Q2 didn't bode well for its stock.

Lower surgical and endoscopic sales weigh on Medtronic’s top-line growth

Medtronic’s revenue of $8.29 billion, was a 2.5% increase year-over-year. The Cardiovascular segment exhibited growth of 3.7%, driven by Micra transcatheter pacing systems, PulseSelect systems, and Affera Sphere-9 systems. The Neuroscience segment demonstrated a 4.4% increase, primarily attributable to double-digit growth in Neuromodulation, including the Inceptiv spinal cord stimulator and Percept RC deep brain stimulator. The Diabetes segment experienced growth of 8.4%, reflecting continued strong demand for the MiniMed 780G automated insulin delivery system. Conversely, the Medical Surgical segment contracted by 1.9%, with declines observed in both surgical & endoscopy and acute care & monitoring sales, influenced by distributor inventory adjustments and decreased market share for Nellcor blood oxygen products.

While Medtronic saw a 90 bps decline in operating margin to 24.3% in Q2, the profitability improved by 190 bps q-o-q and 100 bps y-o-y to 26.2% in Q3. Higher revenues clubbed with margin expansion resulted in earnings of $1.39 per share, up 7% y-o-y. Looking forward, the company reiterated its 2025 outlook with organic revenue growth of 4.75% to 5%, and adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.44 to $5.50 per share. This compares with the $5.45 consensus bottom-line estimate.

What does this mean for MDT stock?

MDT stock plunged 7% post its Q3 results announcement. In fact, even if we look at a slightly longer timeframe, MDT stock has performed worse than the broader market in each of the last four years. Returns for the stock were -10% in 2021, -23% in 2022, 10% in 2023, and 0% in 2024.

In contrast, MDT stock has performed worse than the broader market in each of the last four years. Returns for the stock were -10% in 2021, -23% in 2022, 10% in 2023, and 0% in 2024.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment around rate cuts and ongoing trade wars, could MDT face a similar situation as it did in the last four years and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months — or will it see a recovery? Now, from a valuation perspective, despite its recent fall, we think MDT stock has little room for growth. We estimate Medtronic’s Valuation to be $93 per share, just 8% above its current market price of $86. MDT stock is currently trading at 16x expected earnings of $5.47 per share in 2025, aligning with the stock’s average P/E ratio over the last four years.

While MDT stock looks like it has little room for growth, it is helpful to see how Medtronic's Peers fare on metrics that matter.

Returns Feb 2025

MTD [1] Since start

of 2024 [1] 2017-25

Total [2] MDT Return -5% 8% 49% S&P 500 Return 1% 28% 173% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -2% 21% 719%

[1] Returns as of 2/19/2025

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

