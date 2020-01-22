After Microsoft, Starbucks Announces Plans To Reduce Carbon Emissions

(RTTNews) - Close on the heels of Microsoft's announcement, Starbucks Corp. also has decided to cut down carbon emissions, water use and waste by 2030.

The coffee giant is targeting a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfill at Starbucks direct operations and supply chain.

Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson committed to a multi-decade, resource-positive future in a public letter to all company stakeholders.

The company will formalize its 2030 environmental goals on its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Starbucks is looking to expanding plant-based options to move toward a more environmentally friendly menu and also shift from single-use to reusable packaging. It will also look at ways to develop more eco-friendly stores, operations, manufacturing and delivery.

Additionally, it will invest in innovative and regenerative agricultural practices, reforestation, forest conservation and water replenishment in Starbucks supply chain. Investments will also go towards managing waste to ensure more reuse, recycling and elimination of food waste.

With this move, Starbucks is joining various countries and corporates around the world in their efforts to contain the consequences of increasing carbon emissions as there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that can take thousands of years to dissipate.

Earlier in the week, Microsoft had announced plans to reduce its own carbon emissions by more than half, and to be carbon negative by 2030. This means the company will remove more carbon than it emits each year. Microsoft technology will be used to help global suppliers and customers to reduce their own carbon footprints.

E-commerce giant Amazon in September 2019 co-founded and signed the Climate Pledge, a plan to make companies carbon neutral by 2040 and reach the goal of the Paris Accord ten years ahead of schedule.

In early November, fast food giant McDonald's had announced agreements to add renewable energy generated by wind and solar power to the grid, as part of its efforts to address climate change. In March 2018, McDonald's announced initiatives to reduce GHG emissions related to its restaurants and offices.

Recently, Saint-Gobain said it aims to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. Duke Energy also aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from electric generation by 2050.

