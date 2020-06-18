After Market Hours : Comstock, Workhorse, Marathon Gains; BeyondSpring, Intellicheck Slip

(RTTNews) - Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) - Shares of the real estate assets management company surged over 80% in after hours Thursday. Comstock Holding announced that its capital markets group arranged a $73 million loan with Freddie Mac for the BLVD I luxury apartment tower located at 1908 Reston Metro Plaza in the center of Comstock's Reston Station development in Reston, Virginia.

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - The maker of electric vehicles jumped 17% in extended trading session Thursday. According to a report in Business Journal Daily, Lordstown Motors Corp., whose associated company is Workhorse, said that ServPro has signed a letter of intent to buy 1,200 Endurance electric-powered pickup trucks.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) - Shares of the oil company jumped nearly 5% in extended trading Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Marathon was in discussions with potential buyers to sell its Speedway gas stations. Marathon had initially pursued a sale that fell apart early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) - Shares of the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company plunged 13% on Thursday after the bell. BeyondSpring announced the launch of a public offering of its ordinary shares. The company also intends to sell additional ordinary shares to entities affiliated with Decheng Capital in a separate private placement transaction.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) - Shares of the technology company tanked 9% on Thursday extended trading. The company seeks to raise capital in a 30-day underwritten registered public offering of its common stock with underwriter option to purchase an additional 15%. The terms and closing date were not disclosed. Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.