After Market Hours: VivoPower, Arcturus Therapeutics, Tortoise Gain; Liminal, Portland General Slip

(RTTNews) - VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) - Shares of the nano-cap solar power company jumped 55% in after hours trade on top of a 25% growth in regular trade on Monday. The company had reported results for the full-year 2020, with revenues increasing 12% and net loss narrowing from a year ago.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) - Shares of the pharma company focused on liver diseases gained nearly 6% after the bell on Monday despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares. The stock pared some of the losses recorded in the regular trading. Last week, the company announced that it inked a supply agreement with Israel to supply COVID-19 STARR mRNA vaccine candidate.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) - Stock of the special purpose acquisition company gained over 4% on in extended trading session Monday on top of 33% surge in regular hours. Tortoise Investments announced that Tortoise Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed after Tortoise Acquisition Corp., filed with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) - Shares of the biotech company slipped nearly 9% in after hours trading on Monday after closing regular trading up 7%. Shares of biotech and biopharma firms involved in Covid-19 convalescent plasma jumped on Monday in reaction to upbeat news on that the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. Liminal BioSciences is also involved in the collection of convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) - Shares of the electric utility company slipped 7% after the bell on Monday. Portland General Electric lowered its full-year 2020 earnings guidance to $1.30 to $1.60 per share from prior guidance of $2.20 to $2.50 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.39 per share for the year. The company said it lowered its outlook largely due to higher third quarter net variable power costs of up to $155 million.

