Markets
ARCT

After Market Hours: VivoPower, Arcturus Therapeutics, Tortoise Gain; Liminal, Portland General Slip

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) - Shares of the nano-cap solar power company jumped 55% in after hours trade on top of a 25% growth in regular trade on Monday. The company had reported results for the full-year 2020, with revenues increasing 12% and net loss narrowing from a year ago.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) - Shares of the pharma company focused on liver diseases gained nearly 6% after the bell on Monday despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares. The stock pared some of the losses recorded in the regular trading. Last week, the company announced that it inked a supply agreement with Israel to supply COVID-19 STARR mRNA vaccine candidate.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) - Stock of the special purpose acquisition company gained over 4% on in extended trading session Monday on top of 33% surge in regular hours. Tortoise Investments announced that Tortoise Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed after Tortoise Acquisition Corp., filed with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) - Shares of the biotech company slipped nearly 9% in after hours trading on Monday after closing regular trading up 7%. Shares of biotech and biopharma firms involved in Covid-19 convalescent plasma jumped on Monday in reaction to upbeat news on that the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. Liminal BioSciences is also involved in the collection of convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) - Shares of the electric utility company slipped 7% after the bell on Monday. Portland General Electric lowered its full-year 2020 earnings guidance to $1.30 to $1.60 per share from prior guidance of $2.20 to $2.50 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.39 per share for the year. The company said it lowered its outlook largely due to higher third quarter net variable power costs of up to $155 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCT LMNL POR SHLL VVPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular