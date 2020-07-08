Markets
BBBY

After Market Hours: Veritone, CynergisTek, OptiNose Gain; Bed Bath & Beyond Tanks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - The artificial intelligence company jumped 13% after the bell on Wednesday after lifting its second-quarter financial outlook. Veritone now expects revenues of $13.1 million to $13.3 million and adjusted net loss of $6.0 million to $5.8 million. Previously, the company expected revenues of $11.8 million to $12.2 million and loss of $6.5 million to $6.1 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $11.95 million.

CynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK) - Shares of the nano-cap company surged 50% in after hours on Wednesday after CynergisTek announced renewals of two long-term, publicly held clients for information technology audit and compliance contracts.

OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) - The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock jumped 20% in extended trading hours on Wednesday after announcing the signing of an agreement with kaléo, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to building innovative solutions for serious and life-threatening medical conditions, to co-promote XHANCE exhalation nasal spray, for the treatment of nasal polyps.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) - Shares of the bedding retailer tanked 7% on extended trading session Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the quarter. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $302.29 million or $2.44 per share, compared with a loss of $371.09 million or $2.91 per share last year. The adjusted loss was $242.83 million or $1.96 per share. Revenue declined to $1.31 billion from $2.57 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. The company also said it plans to close about 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBY CTEK OPTN VERI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular