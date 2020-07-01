After Market Hours: Venus Concept, Nu Skin, Frequency Gain; Culp, MYOS RENS Slip

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) - Shares of the medical aesthetic technology company jumped over 50% in after hours trading Wednesday. Venus Concept announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance to market and sell Venus Viva MD, a non-invasive device intended to be used by aesthetic-related physicians or dermatologists.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) - The skin care products maker jumped 13% in extended trading session after it announced that its second-quarter sales will be between $603 million and $608 million, above its prior forecast of $520 million and $550 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $540.85 million. The company lifted its outlook due to "strong global customer growth with particular strength in the Americas and Europe."

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) - The electronics company's shares surged over 45% after the bell on the Wednesday. Frequency Electronics announced a contract for frequency generation subsystems from a major aerospace and defense prime contractor for end use on a critical US Government defense satellite program. The contract value is about $28.6 million.

Culp Inc. (CULP) - Shares of the mattress and upholstery fabrics company slipped over 18% in the extended trading session after reporting fourth quarter results. Fourth-quarter net loss were $27.8 million or $2.26 per share, compared to last year's loss of $1.5 million or $0.12 per share. Revenues for the quarter to $47.4 million from $67 million last year. The company was heavily impacted by retail store closures and limited operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) - Shares of the bio-nutrition company tanked 7% in extended session after it gained over 175% in regular trading Wednesday. The company on Tuesday announced a merger deal with MedAvail, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.