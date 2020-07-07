After Market Hours: Synaptics, GenMark, TechnipFMC Gains; MOGU, Hepion Slips

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) - The company gained nearly 5% in extended trading session Tuesday after it said it agreed to buy certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom (AVGO) for about $250 million in an all-cash transaction.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) - The molecular diagnostics company jumped over 5% on Tuesday after-hours. GenMark said it expects second-quarter revenues to be about $40.1 million, representing an increase of 118% from last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $31.39 million.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) - The oil and gas company gained nearly 10% in after-hours Tuesday after it signed a major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company for the construction of a new Hydrocracking Complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) - Shares of the Chinese online fashion company tanked 10% in after-hours trading after the company's stock more than doubled in regular trading on Tuesday.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) - Shares of the biopharmaceutical company slipped over 7% after the bell on Tuesday, despite gaining 43% in regular trade. The company had announced that its anti-fibrotic drug candidate was efficacious in two pre-clinical research related to COVID-19.

