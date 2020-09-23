After Market Hours: SPI Energy, Jefferies Financial, H.B. Fuller Gain; Kubient Slips

(RTTNews) - SPI Energy Co. (SPI) - Shares of the company gained 40% in extended trading session on Wednesday on top of its 1,259% surge in regular trading. The company, which was trading at $1 on Tuesday, has rose to $14 per share, after announcing that it has launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary, EdisonFuture. The subsidiary will design and develop electric vehicles and EV charging solutions.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - Shares of the company gained 10% after the bell on Wednesday after reporting its third quarter results. Third-quarter profit rose to $304.4 million or $1.07 per share from $48.4 million or $0.15 per share last year. Revenues rose to $1.62 billion from $856.8 million last year.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - The company gained nearly 5% after the bell on Wednesday after declaring dividends. The company declared third-quarter dividend of $0.15 per common share and $0.46875 per share for preferred stock.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) - The company gained 4% in extended session Wednesday after its third-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates. Third-quarter profit dropped $41.6 million or $0.79 per share from $49.7 million or $0.97 per share. Adjusted earnings were $0.76 per share. Revenues dropped 4.7% to $691.5 million from $725.4 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $674.07 million.

Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) - The company tanked 25% in after-hours trading Wednesday after reporting its second-quarter results. Net loss was $1.5 million or $0.42 per share, compared to $1.1 million or $0.32 per share last year.

