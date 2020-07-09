After Market Hours: Spartan Energy, PriceSmart, Simulations Plus Gain; WD-40, Franklin Covey Slip

(RTTNews) - Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) - Shares of the special-purpose acquisition company further gained 4% in after trading on top of 38% increase in regular trading Thursday. The company is reportedly in talks to buy electric-vehicle maker Fisker Automotive.

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) - Shares of the warehouse club operator jumped 6% in extended trading session Thursday. PriceSmart reported third-quarter revenues of $768.4 million, up $755.0 million last year. Net income dropped to $12.7 million or $0.41 per share from $14.1 million or $0.46 per share.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Shares of the company jumped 6% after the bell on Thursday. Simulations Plus, which develops software for pharma and biotech companies, reported third-quarter net income of $2.94 million or $0.16 per share, compared with last year's profit of $2.89 million or $0.16 per share. Net revenues increased 23.8% to $12.3 million from $9.9 million a year ago.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) - Shares of the company dropped nearly 5% in extended trading session Thursday after WD-40 reported third-quarter profit of $14.5 million or $1.06 per share, down from $18.1 million or $1.30 per share last year. Third-quarter sales dropped 14% to $98.2 million from $114.0 million last year.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - Shares of the company slipped nearly 9% in the extended session Thursday after it reported third-quarter loss wider than Wall Street estimates, while sales also fell short of expectations. Franklin Covey reported third-quarter loss of $11 million or $0.79 per share, compared to loss of of $2.0 million or $0.14 per share a year ago. Sales slipped to $37.1 million in the quarter, from $56.0 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.30 per share on sales of $48.9 million. The company said its business units "were adversely impacted by the closure of offices, schools, and other gathering places in the United States and in other countries" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.