After Market Hours: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Kezar Life Sciences Gain

(RTTNews) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) - Share of the company jumped 17% on Thursday after-hours session. Sonom aannounce that its partner MicroSafe Group received approval by Health Canada for their patented and trademarked Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn Technology, to be sold into Canada through an interim measure for disinfectants and hand sanitizers.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) - Shares of the company gained 9% in extended session. Cygnus Capital Inc., one of the largest stockholders of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. owning about 7.8%, issued an open letter to the company's stockholders urging them to vote at against AHT's recently launched exchange offers of preferred stock for common stock that will dilute common stockholders by about 94%.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) - Shares of the clinical-stage biotechnology company jumped 9% after the bell. Kezar released highlighted data from the Phase 1b portion of the MISSION study demonstrating safety, tolerability and early efficacy signals of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

