After Market Hours: Nano-X Imaging, IDT Corp., Twilio Gain; SMART Global Holdings Slips

(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) - Shares of the medical technology company gained over 27% in extended trading session Thursday. Nano-X Imaging announce that it will demonstrate its novel technology and medical imaging system at RSNA 2020, which is being held November 29-December 5 in Chicago. The demonstration will include a technology section elaborating on Nanox's first commercial-grade digital x-ray source followed by a live demonstration of the Nanox.ARC in a range of 2D and 3D medical imaging procedures.

IDT Corporation (IDT) - Shares of the communications and payment services provider jumped 16% on Thursday after the bell. The company reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.5 million or $0.82 per share, up from $1.6 million or $0.06 per share last year. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.62 per share from $0.15 per share. Revenues grew to $360.3 million from $356.1 million.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - Shares of the cloud communications provider jumped 10% in extended session Thursday after the company said it expects third-quarter quarter revenues to exceed previously issued guidance of $401 million to $406 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $407.9 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) - Shares of the electronics products maker slipped nearly 5% after reporting fourth-quarter results. Profit rose to $7.5 million or $0.30 per share from $5.6 million or $0.24 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.82 per share, up from $0.50 per share last year. Net sales rose 6.7% to $297.0 million. Analysts currently estimated earnings of $0.78 per share on revenues of $299.43 million. Looking forward to first quarter of 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, plus or minus $0.05, and sales of $280 million to $300 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.68 per share on revenues of $286.12 million.

